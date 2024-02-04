"He just talked about how he grooms people into young men and great football players," Young said. "If you come here, he will steer you in the right direction. He talked about how he wanted to coach me and how his players are very important to him.

The first thing he did when Young got on campus early on Sunday was have a meeting with coach Mike Norvell.

"It definitely didn't disappoint," Young said. "Hearing all the things (about FSU), everything was true about this place. Everybody was very transparent and real with you. They won't lie to you and that's very special to me. It's very important to me."

After his first visit to Florida State, 2025 four-star safety prospect Jordan Young came away impressed with the Seminoles' transparency as he got up to spend some time bonding with the FSU coaching staff.

While Young didn't get to see much of campus on Sunday due to rain, he did get to spend extra time with the entire football operation.

"It was a great time," Young said. "I spent some time with the coaches and had great talks with all of them. I got to tour the facility, talk with strength and conditioning people, nutrition people, academic people and get a good feeling about FSU."

Besides Norvell, Young spent most of the day with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, who got the chance to further build their relationship.

"We took some pictures, had some meetings and cracked some jokes. Just building the bond between the two of us. He actually came to a game and watched me play basketball. He came to the school a couple of times so it wasn't like he was a stranger today," Young said.

On the schematic side of things, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's tendency to rotate players is attractive to Young as there is the possibility of early playing time.

"I like how they play fast and blitz a lot, "Young said. "They are very versatile. He likes to rotate his guys a lot so I have a chance to come in and get some snaps as a younger guy and compete for my spot. He says he's not scared to play freshmen and when I come here I'll have a chance to play and beat some of those guys out."

The questions that Norvell and the rest of the staff asked Young as they got to bond with one another has made Florida State stand out in a way that not many other schools have been able to replicate.

"Some people just ask the same questions as every other school," Young said. "This is one of the few schools that have asked questions I've never heard before. They are very up front and transparent. They are one of the few schools that were very transparent with me."

After the entire recruiting world goes into a dead period for the month of February, Young has planned a busy spring, as he wants to visit NC State, Tennessee, Penn State, and North Carolina. Young intends to return to Florida State in March for the Legacy Recruiting Weekend, which is on March 23. If he is unable to do so, he potentially may return for official visits during the summer.

