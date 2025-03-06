FSU's BJ Gibson enjoying expanded role in baseball - with football on deck

BJ Gibson’s fast start to his freshman season is even more impressive considering he was busy practicing and playing football through November. Gibson didn’t really begin swinging a bat on a day-to-day basis until December.

FSU baseball coach Link Jarrett gave Gibson some time to exhale after football season before encouraging the two-sport star to pivot to baseball.

“After the Florida game, a week later, coach Jarrett called me and said, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” Gibson said. “It kind of happened quick.”

Gibson began taking swings in the batting cages over winter break and then stood in the batter's box for live pitching in January. The acclimation began quickly, and Gibson was elevated into a significant role last week when Chase Williams was injured, and Max Williams left a game at Jacksonville.

What has Gibson done? He’s hitting .368 with three doubles, six runs scored, four walks and two hit by pitches. Gibson’s .520 on-base percentage has been quite good considering the quick turnaround in the last few months and that the last time he played baseball on a day-to-day basis was August 2023. As an early enrollee, Gibson didn't play high school baseball in 2024 since he was on campus and taking part in football workouts.

Gibson has a modest seven-game on-base streak going into a three-game series against Lipscomb which begins Friday at 5 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).

“As the at-bats go on, I get more comfortable in the box,” Gibson said. “And the more comfortable I feel in the box, I feel I can beat any pitcher, any day.”

While Gibson is absorbing and learning how to play left field at Howser, he’s also making time to work with the football team.

“Right now, baseball is a priority,” Gibson said. “Going to practice every day, getting that done. Do most of the football stuff when I can. Baseball is taking up all of my time right now. When I can do football stuff, go to meetings, go to walkthroughs. My plate’s full right now.”