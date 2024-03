Florida State has found themselves among the top 10 schools for Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High wide receiver prospect CJ Wiley. Wiley, who is ranked as the 28th-best wide receiver prospect in the country, is a Rivals250 member and is ranked as the 167th-best prospect in the country.

The 6-foot-4 and 196-pound rising senior trimmed down his list of potential college homes down on Saturday. The other programs that are still involved with Wiley are LSU, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Colorado and Ole Miss.