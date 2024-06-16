Four-star WR Malik Clark enjoys genuine connection with FSU on visit
Malik Clark acknowledged he has a “good idea” where he will commit, potentially in the next few months before his senior year begins. After wrapping up an official visit to Florida State, the four-star receiver and Rock Hill, S.C., native was asked if there was a gap between schools in his home state as well as North Carolina and FSU.
“Probably,” Clark said. “That gap probably closed now because I’ve been around them. I’ve just been around North Carolina, South Carolina for a long time.”
FSU had some work to do but Clark said his visit to Tallahassee felt like home.
“For it to be so far away from home and for it to feel like home is always a great thing,” Clark said. “You can come around here and you feel like you’re already on the team even though it’s their first time meeting you. …
“It was real genuine. Everybody I ran into was a genuine person. I like the person around here.”
Clark announced a top 5 on June 4 of Auburn, FSU, NC State, North Carolina and South Carolina. He has one official visit left in NC State next weekend.
“And then I’m going to sit down and see if I can try to make the decision before the season starts,” Clark said.
During his time in Tallahassee, Clark said he had time to connect with coach Mike Norvell, receivers coach Ron Dugans and some players. Norvell is “intense 24/7. He’s up. His spirit is always up.”
Clark spent time at dinner one night, sitting next to Dugans, and also with Norvell. FSU was a little later in making an offer on May 21 compared to other P4 schools, but it’s clear he feels the Seminoles have a development plan.
“They’ll help me develop into the best receiver that I can be,” Clark said. “I feel like they can squeeze a little bit more out of me to get me to the top, to where I want to be.”
The message from current Seminoles to the prospects this weekend is straightforward.
“They just said that everybody around here is genuine,” Clark said. “They say that what you see is what you get. On an OV it’s not going to change when you actually come to school.”
