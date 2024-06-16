Malik Clark acknowledged he has a “good idea” where he will commit, potentially in the next few months before his senior year begins. After wrapping up an official visit to Florida State, the four-star receiver and Rock Hill, S.C., native was asked if there was a gap between schools in his home state as well as North Carolina and FSU.

“Probably,” Clark said. “That gap probably closed now because I’ve been around them. I’ve just been around North Carolina, South Carolina for a long time.”

FSU had some work to do but Clark said his visit to Tallahassee felt like home.

“For it to be so far away from home and for it to feel like home is always a great thing,” Clark said. “You can come around here and you feel like you’re already on the team even though it’s their first time meeting you. …

“It was real genuine. Everybody I ran into was a genuine person. I like the person around here.”