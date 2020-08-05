Today, we will focus on the Seminoles' offensive line, a much-maligned group that has to take a serious step up if head coach Mike Norvell is going to turn this program back into a national power.

With the Florida State football team scheduled to open up preseason camp this Friday, it's time for our annual position previews.

It has been ugly around these parts for a few years now.

Florida State's overall talent has taken a dip since the prime of the Jimbo Fisher Era, but it has been a drastic, unimaginable fall for the Seminoles' offensive line.

By virtually every metric available, FSU has had one of the worst-performing units in the country over the last three seasons. Going by Pro Football Focus numbers alone, the Seminoles have been near or at the bottom of all of FBS programs in average grades by starting offensive linemen.

Of course, none of this is new information. Anyone who has watched Florida State football in recent years understands the severity of the situation.

Rick Trickett came and went. So did Greg Frey. And Randy Clements.

Now, the Seminoles are on their fourth offensive line coach in four years in Alex Atkins. The former Charlotte assistant comes in with a terrific reputation, but this might be his biggest project yet. He must turn a unit that has been one of the worst in all of college football into one that can start trying to compete for championships again.

It won't be easy, but it won't be impossible either. Florida State sill has name recognition with recruits across the country. And even more specifically to this season, there is some potential with the players on the current roster.

First and foremost, there is sophomore guard Dontae Lucas, who was by far the most heralded offensive line recruit of the Willie Taggart Era. There's also returning experience with players like Baveon Johnson, Brady Scott, Andrew Boselli, Maurice Smith and Darius Washington -- all of whom have started games for FSU in the past.

Throw in graduate transfer Devontay Love-Taylor, who started all 13 games for Florida International a season ago, and the Seminoles have a depth chart loaded with real game experience.

But is it also loaded with talent? That's Atkins' job to figure out.