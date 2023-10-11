Jordynn Dudley has a chance to be special. An opportunity to be one of one.

Florida State’s soccer program is no stranger to stars lining the pitch in its prolific history. The likes of Deyna Castellanos, Dagny Brynjarsdóttir, Jaelin Howell and Mami Yamaguchi have graced the Seminole Soccer Complex in previous years. FSU has also had newcomers burst onto the national stage with Yuji Zhao, Megan Connolly and Tiffany McCarty each having won ACC Freshmen of the Year honors.

But maybe nothing like this. Not as dominant and not nearly as quickly as what Dudley is displaying for the No. 1 ranked Seminoles in 2023.

“She has a monstrous stature and physicality,” FSU coach Brian Pensky said of Dudley. “The skill and finishing ability. It’s a combination of time and success on the field that’s given her this confidence.”

The freshman ranks second in the ACC in goals scored (8), only one behind Sarah Shupansky of Pitt, although Dudley has played in three fewer matches and leads the league in goals per game (0.73).

The size (5-11) and speed combo Dudley possesses is a mix of electric ability in the air and on the ground. She’s scored on headers in the box, breakaways in transition, and on finishing from close range after receiving a pass in the box. The ingredients are there for a truly dominant force at the collegiate level.

“I really just lock in during the games,” Dudley said. The first few games were a bit of a shock adjusting to the pace of college, but the older players have been great in helping us get comfortable.”

Against No. 1 North Carolina in September, Dudley had a coming out party of sorts. Two goals against the Heels on the road was a loud statement that the freshman was ready to ascend into stardom. A blazing run in transition on a counter to take the lead, followed by a second-half high-rising header for another goal displayed Dudley’s unique skillset on that sunny Sunday Chapel Hill afternoon.

It's even had her teammates in awe.

“There’s a lot that impresses me. I think a lot of players in college have speed, but not speed and technical ability,” junior midfielder Taylor Huff said. “She can cut people, she can run right past you. She can finish, she’s good in all areas. She’s also very aggressive, she has everything, it’s only going to be up from here.”



