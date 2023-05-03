Florida State offered class of 2025 ATH prospect Darrell Johnson from Dodge County (Ga.) High School on Tuesday. Johnson, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, was extended the offer after a conversation with Seminoles tight end coach Chris Thomsen.

Johnson's recruiting profile has in recent grown of late having also picked up offers from North Carolina, NC State, UCF and Georgia Tech over the last several weeks. He also has offers from Georgia Southern, Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Syracuse.

The list of schools he has taken unofficial visits to include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech and UCF.

Johnson plays quarterback for Dodge County. Maxpreps doesn't have complete stats for Dodge's 2022 season but does have Johnson rushing for a team-high 686 yards on 98 carries in five games while throwing for 143 yards on 42 attempts. He was also credited with three catches for 33 yards. It appears that Johnson does prefer to play on the defensive side of the ball in college as he lists himself as a cornerback or safety prospect on his Twitter account.