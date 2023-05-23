Florida State University Athletics and LEARFIELD’s Seminole Sports Properties team have partnered with Oyster City Brewing Company to create an exclusive craft beer for Seminole fans to enjoy. Legacy Lager will be available at all major retailers in Florida beginning this August. Available in 12 and 16-ounce cans, along with draft, this crisp, easy-drinking lager features noble hops and is a perfect brew for alumni and fans alike supporting the Noles.

“Partnering with Florida State Athletics was a decision that came easy for us as we looked at a growth partner that matched our passion, reputation, and commitment to community in our home state of Florida,” said Alexi Sekmakas, CEO of Made By the Water, parent company of Oyster City.

“Selecting the right partner for this opportunity is something we spent more than a year evaluating,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “We wanted a partner that best matched our brand standards and one that could handle the distribution of product across the state of Florida, and that would make a quality option for our fans at home venues. We felt Oyster City Brewing Company does just that.”