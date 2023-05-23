FSU athletics, Oyster City Brewing announce new exclusive craft beer
Florida State University Athletics and LEARFIELD’s Seminole Sports Properties team have partnered with Oyster City Brewing Company to create an exclusive craft beer for Seminole fans to enjoy. Legacy Lager will be available at all major retailers in Florida beginning this August. Available in 12 and 16-ounce cans, along with draft, this crisp, easy-drinking lager features noble hops and is a perfect brew for alumni and fans alike supporting the Noles.
“Partnering with Florida State Athletics was a decision that came easy for us as we looked at a growth partner that matched our passion, reputation, and commitment to community in our home state of Florida,” said Alexi Sekmakas, CEO of Made By the Water, parent company of Oyster City.
“Selecting the right partner for this opportunity is something we spent more than a year evaluating,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “We wanted a partner that best matched our brand standards and one that could handle the distribution of product across the state of Florida, and that would make a quality option for our fans at home venues. We felt Oyster City Brewing Company does just that.”
Legacy Lager will not only introduce an all new recipe, but the unique collaboration will feature a co-branded can design as well as merchandise linking Seminole Athletics and Oyster City Brewing Company. The co-branded Legacy Lager merchandise line will be available at the Oyster City Brewing Company Taproom on Gaines Street in Tallahassee.
“We went through a rigorous process with our operations and marketing teams to find a beer that not only resonated with our consumers, but one that showed our strength in quality and consistency on delivery,” Ian Berg, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Made By The Water added. “We are truly excited to see this beer land in the market this August, just in time for football season and tailgating at Doak Campbell Stadium and throughout the entire state.”
Legacy Lager’s one-of-a-kind cans feature FSU’s familiar garnet and gold team colors along with the Seminole spear integrated with the Oyster City shield logo. In addition, current and historical FSU logos are watermarked within the garnet. All Oyster City beers feature stripes at the top of their cans linking their products with Florida’s coastal buoys, which are also in FSU colors on the Legacy Lager cans.
DRINK RESPONSIBLY
Florida State Athletics and Oyster City Brewing Company urge fans to drink responsibly and will communicate responsibility messaging at events and during game broadcasts throughout the season.