NFL mock draft roundup: Where AZ Thomas, Josh Farmer could be selected

AZ Thomas is projected as a second-round pick. (Photo by Mike Olivella)

This won't be the busiest NFL Draft for Florida State players. But cornerback AZ Thomas and defensive lineman Josh Farmer are widely expected to be selected on Day 2 of the three-day, seven-round NFL Draft. The focus over the last few months has been on the first round, one where only a few ACC players are expected to be selected among the 32 picks on Thursday at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast). Miami quarterback Cam Ward is viewed as the likely No. 1 pick to Tennessee, with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton viewed as the No. 20 prospect on ESPN's board. We'll take a look below at the draft outlook for Thomas, Farmer, punter Alex Mastromanno and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and also offer up some historical nuggets on Seminoles in the draft.

AZ Thomas

As a recruit: He was a four-star prospect and the No. 69 player in the 2022 class by Rivals. Stats: Thomas had 52 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in 2024. He had 95 tackles, nine TFLs and two interceptions in his three-year career. Mock drafts: Thomas is viewed as a consensus top 60 prospect. He's listed at No. 40 among the best available by ESPN.com analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates. The Athletic's Dane Brugler slots him at No. 50 to Seattle. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, who worked in the front offices in Philadelphia and Baltimore, has Thomas at No. 60 on his listing of the top 150 players. Could Thomas sneak into the first round? All it takes is one team to make the pick or trade up. But when looking at major mock drafts from Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports, Sporting News and others, they don't include Thomas. A standout at the Senior Bowl, Thomas has put himself in the conversation among the top corners that are available. Thomas would also give FSU coach Mike Norvell and the staff, including defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, a high school signee who was developed into an NFL draft pick in his three years at FSU.

Josh Farmer

As a recruit: Farmer was a three-star prospect by Rivals.com as a 240-pound defensive end. He gained weight quickly and was listed at 318 pounds last fall. Stats: Farmer had 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four tackles in 2024. In his four years at FSU, which include four games in 2021 and then three full seasons, he had 80 tackles, 21 TFLs and 11 sacks. Mock drafts: Farmer is viewed as a consensus top-75 pick. He is slotted a little lower than Thomas at No. 56 to Buffalo by theAthletic.com. Daniel Jeremiah at the NFL Network has Farmer at No. 77. CBSSports.com has Farmer being taken at No. 80. ESPN.com's projections have Farmer at No. 82. Similar to Thomas, Farmer would be an example of player development — especially one who gained more than 75 pounds — if he is indeed selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Ryan Fitzgerald

As a recruit: Fitzgerald was a Rivals.com two-star prospect and was rated 14th by Kohl's Kicking. Stats: Fitzgerald made 13 of 13 field-goal attempts and 14 of 14 extra-point attempts in 2024. In his career, Fitzgerald made 58 of 74 field-goal attempts. But most of those misses came in his early years, with Fitzgerald only missing two FGs in 2023 and none last fall. Mock drafts: Drafting a specialist has long been debated. But the hit rate on seventh-round draft picks is typically low, so why not take a chance on a productive kicker. Fitzgerald is projected by theAthletic.com as a seventh-rounder, at No. 238 to New England.

Alex Mastromanno

Stats: Mastromanno set an ACC record in punting average (49.3 yards) in 2024. His net punting average (45.6 yards), which was second in the nation. Mock drafts: He was a consensus first-team All-American, but FSU's punter is not showing up in a number of seven-round mock drafts. While we can make an argument that he is worthy of being selected, there's also reason why a prospect would want to be an undrafted free agent and pick his NFL team.

History lesson