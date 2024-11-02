FSU availability report: Kam Davis, few reserve defenders out vs. UNC

Florida State will be without running back Kam Davis, linebacker DeMarco Ward and safety Ashlynd Barker for Saturday's game against North Carolina.

It's the second straight game Davis has missed following last week's loss at Miami. The freshman has 131 rushing yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry.

Ward and Barker each suffered injuries during the Miami loss. They have a combined 15 total tackles this season (Barker has nine and Ward six) and a combined one tackle for loss (a half TFL each).

On the offensive line, Darius Washington was running with the first team OL at left tackle during pregame warmups and appears poised to make his return after missing the Miami game. However, starting center Maurice Smith, who was dressed out, was not warming up with the first team.

Instead, Jacob Rizy was working as the starting center and redshirt freshman Andre' Otto was working as the first-team left guard in Rizy's spot.

FSU will play host to UNC on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network).