ago football

FSU availability report: Few returning players, 1 new absence for SMU game

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

DALLAS — There's quite a bit of turnover on this week's Florida State football availability report.

Offensive tackles Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott, both listed as out for last week's win over Cal, are going to give it a go Saturday at SMU (8 p.m. on ACC Network). Another offensive lineman, Richie Leonard IV, will be out for the game against the Mustangs, an FSU spokesperson told the Osceola.

Leonard, a Florida transfer, started the first two games of the season at left guard, started the third game vs. Memphis at right guard and came off the bench in last week's win over Cal. Alabama transfer TJ Ferguson is listed as the co-starter at right guard and could be in line to make his third straight start vs. SMU.

Leonard and running back Roydell Williams, who head coach Mike Norvell said will be out for an "extended time," are the only two FSU players listed as out for the SMU game.

Byers and Scott are listed as the two top options on FSU's depth chart at right tackle. However, Byers has missed the last three games and Scott missed the Cal game.

Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early made his first career start in the Cal win and was praised for his performance. If Byers and Scott are both available Saturday night, it makes that pecking order at right tackle very interesting.

