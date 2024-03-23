Florida State baseball's first loss of the season was always going to come at some point.

It wasn't a matter of when or in what fashion it happened. What really mattered was how the Seminoles responded.

For eight innings in Saturday's second game of the doubleheader, FSU's response was incredibly strong. The Seminoles entered the ninth inning leading 8-1 and looking positioned to respond to a lopsided loss with a lopsided win.

That was not to be. FSU's resolve crumbled as the Tigers (21-2, 4-1 in ACC) plated eight runs in the ninth inning to stun the Seminoles (19-2, 3-2) with a 9-8 win and a doubleheader sweep of FSU paired with a 15-5 run-rule victory.

After Jamie Arnold allowed just one run over seven stellar innings on the mound, four FSU relievers allowed eight runs in the ninth inning on five hits, four walks, two hit-by-pitches and two home runs after the Tigers had just one run on three hits in their first eight innings at the plate.

Jacob Hinderleider, who homered earlier in the ninth inning, walked it off for the Tigers with a single to right field.

After the Tigers mashed 15 runs on 14 hits in the opening game Saturday, Arnold muzzled the Clemson bats, allowing just one run on three hits over seven innings of work with nine strikeouts.

The lone run he allowed came in the first inning on a pair of walks followed by an RBI single. After that, he retired 20 of the final 23 batters he faced, allowing just two more hits with one hit-by-pitch.

Through six starts this season, Arnold has allowed two earned runs on 21 hits over 34.2 innings (0.51 ERA) with 53 strikeouts and seven walks.

While FSU hit seven home runs in the doubleheader, that's really all the Seminoles managed to do. All 13 of their runs in Saturday's two games came on the long ball while the lineup was 2 for 9 (.222) and stranded seven runners in Saturday's nightcap.

Five of those seven home runs came in the second game as FSU turned an early 1-0 deficit into a comfortable 8-1 lead.

Left fielder Jaime Ferrer homered in each of the two games, his eighth and ninth home runs of the season to take the team lead away from James Tibbs III. Ferrer finished the doubleheader with five hits and five runs batted in.

First baseman Daniel Cantu, third baseman Cam Smith and Max Williams each homered in the first four innings of Game 2 as well and designated hitter Marco Dinges gave FSU what seemed to be some insurance with a three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Game 1

You wouldn't think the first game Saturday ended so poorly for the Seminoles considering how well it started.

The first three batters of the game reached base and Ferrer brought them all home with a grand slam to center field to make it 4-0 FSU in the top of the first.

However, Clemson cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the first, tied the game in the bottom of the second and took the lead for good in the third inning.

FSU starting pitcher Cam Leiter's start in Game 1 of the doubleheader was far and away the worst of his young career as a Seminole. He lasted just 2.2 innings and was tagged for six runs, all earned, on six hits with five walks.

Even when FSU went to the bullpen, it couldn't stop the Clemson offensive onslaught. The Tigers mashed 15 runs on 14 hits with five extra-base hits (three home runs and two doubles) off an FSU pitching staff which entered the weekend second nationally with a 2.79 earned run average.

Eight Clemson batters had at least one hit but the top two batters in the lineup, Cam Cannarella and Alden Mathes, really killed FSU with a combined six hits, six runs batted in and six runs.

FSU's offense, by contrast, really cooled down after the hot start. After the Seminoles plated four runs on four hits with six baserunners in the first inning, they managed just one run on three hits and no walks or hit-by-pitches over the final six innings before Clemson prematurely ended the game via run rule.

Up Next

FSU will look to salvage at least one game from this weekend series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. FSU will turn to Conner Whittaker (3-0, 3.75 ERA) while Clemson will throw freshman righty Aidan Knaak (1-0, 3.42 ERA).

