Florida State enjoyed a short break for the Easter holiday. And then the Seminoles were back at it, a two-game midweek slate followed by a long road trip to Boston and then a wild rivalry week.

FSU played nine games in 12 days, and it of course helps when six are inside Dick Howser Stadium. But even an early start time at Boston College on April 7 resulted in a late arrival, about 1:30 a.m. in Tallahassee the following day. That wasn’t much sleep before round 3 with Florida, and battles ahead with a short-handed pitching staff.

“This team has responded better than any team I’ve been around,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “Some of the challenges that we’ve faced in innings, in tough losses, that’s what stands out to me the most about walking in (Saturday) after this game is just their response to everything that’s been thrown at them. And a lot of it is good. But you have to respond to good stuff positively to stack some good things. I was so excited for our fans to see games like this.”

Overflow crowds in four rivalry week games, including the most to ever watch a weekend series (19,157) in Dick Howser Stadium history, saw a domination of the Gators and some gritty wins over Miami. The Seminoles are 8-1 in April, a month where the team’s ranking has skyrocketed into the top 10 of every poll as well as No. 5 in Baseball America’s rankings.

FSU (30-5, 10-5 ACC) opened the season with 19 straight wins, but the Seminoles are playing on another level in the last few weeks.

“I think it’s the best baseball we’ve seen out of us thus far in this season,” third baseman Cam Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of attendance with the fans, a lot of energy behind us. And it just makes our jobs easier.”

Smith has a 45-game on-base streak that dates to last spring. The sophomore is hitting .408 with nine home runs and 10 doubles, spraying hits to all fields and refusing to be a pull hitter.