Florida State moved up two spots to No. 5 in the Baseball America poll, which was released on Monday morning.

FSU (30-5) shredded Florida to complete a season sweep and then took all three games from Miami despite being without two regular weekend starters. It's the first time since 1960 that FSU swept Miami.

Dick Howser Stadium hosted 19,157 fans for the FSU-Miami series, the largest three-game attendance in stadium history.

There is a new No. 1 in the BA poll: Texas A&M, which is coming off a sweep of Vanderbilt. Arkansas moved down to No. 2, followed by Tennessee and Clemson. The Seminoles are one of seven ranked ACC teams.

Moving two spots up proved to be a bit of a theme after the Seminoles' 4-0 week as Perfect Game moved FSU up from No. 8 to No. 6 this week behind Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon State and Clemson.

D1Baseball also moved FSU up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 behind Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oregon State, Clemson and Duke.