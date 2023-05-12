In the battle between David and Goliath at Dick Howser Stadium this weekend, Round One Friday night was a decisive victory for Goliath.

The Florida State baseball team, in need of a big weekend or it will see its season effectively come to an end, was no match for No. 1 Wake Forest in the series opener.

The Demon Deacons (41-7, 19-5 in ACC) took an early lead in the second inning and coasted from there to a comfortable 10-0 run-rule win over the Seminoles (19-29, 6-19) in eight innings.

It's the second time that FSU has been shut out this season, managing just four hits against the Demon Deacons in the loss.

Wake Forest starting pitcher Rhett Lowder began the day with a flawless 10-0 record and a 1.67 earned run average. He's likely to repeat as ACC Pitcher of the Year in a few weeks' time and looked the part Friday night, throwing seven shutout innings with six strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

"Lowder was exceptional. He had multiple fastballs in play, it sounded like, very good command of the slider, changeup. Anything in any count..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "He was just in command of the ballgame...It was a difficult night, but it started on the mound. He did a really nice job for them."

FSU had a few chances early on against Lowder. The Seminoles led off both the first and second innings with singles and put a runner in scoring position with one out in each of the innings.

However, each time, the Seminoles stranded the runner and wasted the prime scoring chances.

After the relatively strong start, FSU managed just two hits over its final six innings at the plate, with 20 of the final 22 FSU batters in the game retired.

The Demon Deacons, on the other hand, plated their 10 runs on 14 hits, seven of which were extra-base hits (four doubles, a triple and two home runs). Wake plated four runs in the eighth inning against FSU pitchers Brandon Walker and Ryan Denison to make the 10-run run rule go into effect.