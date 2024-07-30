Entering preseason camp, there was a lot to like about Azareye'h Thomas and Fentrell Cypress, Florida State's projected starters at cornerback. But very few people probably expected what they have delivered through the first week of the Seminoles' fall camp. The two defensive backs took very different paths to college football prominence. But now, they seem to be converging as a potentially special pair of starting outside cornerbacks on the FSU defense. "I think we've got a couple dynamic guys at corner. Both have played a lot of football. Both are great leaders in what we do and they bring a great mindset to the work..." FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of Thomas and Cypress after FSU's Tuesday morning practice. "They've been great in their press coverage, the things that we've challenged them on, some of the different looks. I think they've continued to push to get better." Thomas took the homegrown path when he became a late addition to FSU's 2022 class in December 2021 after the Seminoles came out of nowhere late in his recruitment. He was impactful right away on the practice field, but had to wait his turn to break into the starting lineup. After appearing in 24 games in a reserve role, he made his first career collegiate start in last year's Orange Bowl vs. Georgia.

But even in a rotational role, Thomas has been effective in his first two seasons. He recorded his first career interception as a true freshman in 2022 and had 10 pass breakups as a sophomore in 2023, tied for second-most on the team behind Renardo Green. With Green now off to the NFL, it's Thomas' turn to step into his role in the starting lineup. With a 6-foot-2 frame, great mobility and supreme confidence built from a gradually increasing role on FSU's defense, Thomas now enters his junior season as an impact player for the Seminoles. "A long way," Thomas said when asked how far his confidence has come. "It's all a part of the process. You come in here as a freshman straight out of high school, you don't really know what to expect. With me having older brothers (who played college football), of course they told me, but it's different when you're actually in it. The growth and the progress, mentally and physically, that I have made, it's amazing." Thomas talked to the media after Sunday's practice, the same day where he recorded his first interception of fall camp on a deep ball down the sideline that he tracked like a wide receiver and effortlessly caught. Reflecting on the pick after practice, he said he's reached a point now where he's surprised when offenses try to beat him deep. "I'm surprised when I see (deep balls) in the air, to be honest," Thomas said. "I feel like that confidence is always there. Playing DB, you've got to have that confidence. So when I see the ball in the air, my mindset is, 'It's my ball.' " Cypress, on the other hand, was a transfer addition to FSU's roster ahead of the 2023 season. He arrived with quite a bit of hype surrounding him coming off a season at Virginia where he was a second-team All-ACC cornerback (first-team All-ACC according to PFF) with 39 tackles, 14 pass breakups and no touchdowns allowed in coverage.