Thompson has known that he wanted to be a Seminole since he was in the eighth grade -- that was the first time he got to work with FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

Since that time, his feelings for Haggins and Florida State have only intensified.

"I would say my strength was one of the biggest things, and of course my hands, because Coach Odell helped me with better hand placement and also my footwork in helping me get even more explosion from my hips on rushing the passer," Thompson said. "Coach Odell has been everything to me. He was the first guy to believe in me as a college coach, and there's no one better than him. I remember he told me that first time, 'I want to see that killer instinct, Tru,' and he got it."

Thompson admits that he didn't dominate during his junior season the way he had hoped, partly because of his weight and partly because he was moved to different positions along the defensive line. But he said he is in better shape now and preparing for a big senior season.

"It was a challenge because my weight wasn't where I wanted it to be with having better strength, and even conditioning like it should have been," he said. "This off-season has been very good as I'm back to where I was, and now I can't wait for this season. And I certainly can't wait to get over to Florida State when I enroll early in January."