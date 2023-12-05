The Florida State soccer team lit the spear of the Unconquered statue on Tuesday night, signifying the program's fourth national championship.

Coach Brian Pensky and the Seminoles were greeted at the statue by hundreds of fans as well as school administrators. In a ceremony inside the Champions Club, Pensky spoke to the group.

He said winning four national titles in a decade was "not normal" and that winning 10 of the last 13 ACC championships was also "not normal." Pensky took time to thank everyone from President Richard McCullough to athletics director Michael Alford to assistant coaches and support staff.

"There’s two types of coaches," Pensky said. "Coaches of great players and ex-coaches. I am a coach of 21 phenomenal players who live up to this standard every day. And that is not easy. We all go out to practice every day, we see the College Cup logos, we see the national championships. We see the three stars on our jerseys. It’s everywhere."

And it should be noted that each of the Seminoles wore new garnet T-shirts with four stars — one for each of FSU's national titles.