FSU Defensive End Hot Board: Breaking down the Seminoles' top prospects
With the 2022 recruiting class all wrapped up, Florida State's football coaches are full speed ahead when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2023.
FSU hosted a slew of 2023 visitors in January, and the Seminoles' coaches have been hitting the road as well. With that in mind, it's time to start breaking down FSU's early Hot Board for that class.
Up next is the defense, and we're continuing today with the defensive ends.
We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.
DEFENSIVE ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
Commitment
None
Green Jr. is locked in with the 'Noles and is a big boost for this class
|
John Papuchis
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on FSU & Green
He might be listed a three-star prospect, but I don't think that ranking will last as this guy -- at least in my view -- is going to rise considerably up the rankings as time goes on. He's a great pass-rusher and is now up to around 243 pounds, I'm told. As his strength increases, his game will as well.
Make no mistake, this was a huge deal that FSU got this legacy recruit to jump on board early. He's going to be a highly ranked prospect when it's all said and done. And he is extremely firm in his pledge to FSU, from what I'm told.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
Warm
Ala, Aub
FSU led the charge with early offer for Osborne
|
John Papuchis,
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & Osborne
This is another recruitment where FSU was one of the first offers, and that carries a lot of weight. Since that time, in-state schools Auburn and Alabama have both extended offers. So yes, it's going to be a tough pull for FSU, but the bonds Osborne has with Marcus Woodson, Mike Norvell and John Papuchis are significant.
There isn't a top school yet for Osborne, but he did tell me that FSU and Alabama are two schools he's very high on. He's mentioned having one of the best relationships with the FSU staff for a while. Still, it's going to be a battle for the 'Noles getting him out of that state.
