FSU Defensive End Hot Board: Breaking down the Seminoles' top prospects

With the 2022 recruiting class all wrapped up, Florida State's football coaches are full speed ahead when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2023.

FSU hosted a slew of 2023 visitors in January, and the Seminoles' coaches have been hitting the road as well. With that in mind, it's time to start breaking down FSU's early Hot Board for that class.

Up next is the defense, and we're continuing today with the defensive ends.

We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.

Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterbacks & Running backs | Wide receivers & tight ends | Offensive line |

