Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, it was announced Thursday.

Verse, who also was included on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and was voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team announced earlier this week, was named a first-team All-American by The Athletic after recording 48 tackles, including 17.0 for loss with 9.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal in his first season with the Seminoles. He received the most All-ACC votes on defense while being named a first-team all-conference performer last season. The Dayton, Ohio, native was the only player in the ACC and one of two Power 5 defenders nationally with four games of 2.5 tackles for loss in 2022.

Verse led the ACC and ranked 17th in the country with his average of 0.75 sacks per game, and his average of 1.4 tackles for loss per game was second in the conference and 10th nationally. He played 12 games and had at least 0.5 tackle for loss in every game he finished, including a season-best 2.5 in four different games. In FSU’s 24-23 win over LSU, Verse registered 2.5 tackles for loss, including a career-high-tying 2.0 sacks, and one blocked field goal. He also recorded 2.5 tackles for loss, with 1.5 sacks, as part of a season-high seven tackles in FSU’s 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. Last season, Dillan Gibbons became the first FSU player and first ACC representative to win the Wuerffel Trophy.

