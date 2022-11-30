After an impactful first season on the field, Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton received some recognition from the ACC.

Payton was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year Wednesday afternoon. The Miami native had a breakout season, recording 29 tackle, five sacks and four tackles for loss along with three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Payton may not have had the season he did had Jared Verse not missed time due to injury. During that time, Payton broke onto the scene, bolstering FSU's depth at the position as a capable pass-rusher.

He's the third FSU player to win ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, which has been awarded annually since 2007, and the first since 2012. He's the first on the defensive line, joining former FSU cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes (2010) and Ronald Darby (2012).