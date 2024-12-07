FSU defensive tackle Darrell Jackson declares for NFL Draft

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. announced Saturday afternoon on X that he's joining fellow FSU DT Joshua Farmer in forgoing his final year of eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.

Another Florida State defensive lineman is off to the NFL Draft.

Jackson spent two seasons at FSU, but appeared in just 13 games. That's because the NCAA waiver he was expected to get after transferring from Miami ahead of the 2023 season never came and he was forced to sit for the entire regular season.

In his lone full season this fall, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle had 32 total tackles (15 solo) with four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

With both Farmer and Jackson gone, FSU will have to recalibrate its defensive tackle room this offseason. That timing is pretty good with FSU moving to a 3-3-5 defense under new defensive coordinator Tony White.

The last remaining question on the defensive line is whether multi-year defensive end starter Patrick Payton will return in 2025 or declare for the draft/enter the transfer portal.