Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett just gave the Seminoles quite a New Year's Day present. Lovett announced on his social media accounts Sunday morning that he's returning for his extra year of eligibility at FSU in 2023. "Three years ago, I made the decision to be part of the Nole family," Lovett said in his announcement tweet. "The support from my teammates, coaches, administration and the community has been life changing. I will always be grateful for the opportunities Florida State has provided me and the incredible experiences we have had together. Through the good and the struggles, I've always said I would choose Florida State again.

"And that's exactly what guided me during another pivotal decision-making process in my life. WE'RE NOT DONE YET. See y'all in 2023."

