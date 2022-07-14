FSU Defensive Tackle Hot Board: Breaking down the top prospects
As the temperatures in July continue to rise, we are rolling out our Florida State football recruiting Hot Boards for every position on offense and defense.
Today's installment is on the defensive tackles, where the Seminoles have one commitment and are involved with many more. Here's a closer look at each of the top targets and where FSU stands with each.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
NC, NC St
|
Even though he has taken visits to North Carolina schools, Sampson has made it clear he's firm to the Noles.
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on Sampson & FSU
Sampson has made it clear that he wants to take visits and discussed this in-depth with FSU before making the moves. I think that's an important factor when you are talking about the strength of any commitment. It doesn't make it a guarantee he sticks because visits are often a concern for a commitment. But he has communicated his intentions, which is a good sign.
Another positive for FSU is that Sampson came back to FSU late in the spring and is already planning to be back for an official visit later in the year. I would consider the Heels the bigger threat at this point. But I also think something would have to happen negatively with FSU for there to just be a straight-up decommitment. For now, I think FSU still is in a good spot.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Fla, UGA, S. Car, Mia
|
FSU currently sits in a good position at this stage for Hall, but competition is heavy here.
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on Hall & FSU
Hall has mentioned many times he's going to take this process slow and is not in a hurry to make any kind of decision when it comes announcing his college choice. He says he wants to take official visits to places he can't get to easily, while driving for unofficial visits to schools that are closer.
Now, he could switch that up later if he gets set on the five schools and simply takes official visits to them. I think FSU, UGA and Florida are the main teams in the picture here based on people I've spoken with throughout the recruitment that are very dialed in. I think it's big that FSU got Roderick Kearney, his really close friend, but I don't think it's a situation where FSU is going to for sure land him because of it. But I do think it's a pretty positive development.
Hall has the best relationship with Odell Haggins out of all the coaches, and he feels the most comfortable there from my view. In addition, I think this is one of those recruitments that can be impacted by a positive season for FSU or hurt if the Seminoles fall apart. There's a reason that Hall is not making any kind of decision until late into the fall. He wants to see how these teams look and what they do with their players. I have no doubts that Hall is going to be on the FSU campus a lot. The clear leader or leaders will emerge once the season starts, in my view. But the ‘Noles have positioned themselves well here.
