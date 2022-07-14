FSU Defensive Tackle Hot Board: Breaking down the top prospects

The Skinny on Hall & FSU

Hall has mentioned many times he's going to take this process slow and is not in a hurry to make any kind of decision when it comes announcing his college choice. He says he wants to take official visits to places he can't get to easily, while driving for unofficial visits to schools that are closer.

Now, he could switch that up later if he gets set on the five schools and simply takes official visits to them. I think FSU, UGA and Florida are the main teams in the picture here based on people I've spoken with throughout the recruitment that are very dialed in. I think it's big that FSU got Roderick Kearney, his really close friend, but I don't think it's a situation where FSU is going to for sure land him because of it. But I do think it's a pretty positive development.

Hall has the best relationship with Odell Haggins out of all the coaches, and he feels the most comfortable there from my view. In addition, I think this is one of those recruitments that can be impacted by a positive season for FSU or hurt if the Seminoles fall apart. There's a reason that Hall is not making any kind of decision until late into the fall. He wants to see how these teams look and what they do with their players. I have no doubts that Hall is going to be on the FSU campus a lot. The clear leader or leaders will emerge once the season starts, in my view. But the ‘Noles have positioned themselves well here.