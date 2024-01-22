It wasn't always certain, but Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer will be returning for a second season as a starter for the Seminoles in 2024.

FSU NIL collective The Battle's End announced Monday that Farmer has extended his relationship with the organization through the 2024 season, giving FSU a critical returning piece on the interior.

Farmer has appeared in 30 games over the last three seasons for the Seminoles. He started each of FSU's first 13 games this past season recording 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

It was reported in December that Farmer was going to enter the transfer portal, but he quickly rebutted the report on social media and was with the team throughout the Orange Bowl process despite not playing in the game due to an injury.

With FSU losing Braden Fiske, Fabien Lovett, Malcolm Ray and Dennis Briggs Jr. at defensive tackle this offseason, the retention of both Farmer and his former high school teammate Darrell Jackson Jr. were critical for the Seminoles entering the 2024 offseason.

This pair is expected to be FSU's starting defensive tackle duo for the 2024 season and both have NFL upside.

Farmer is the 31st player that has partnered with The Battle's End for the 2024 season.

