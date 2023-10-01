Florida State had two impressive wins in September. But on the first day of October, the college coaches were clearly impressed with Texas' win over Kansas and bumped the Longhorns ahead of the Seminoles.

Texas moved up one spot after a rout of Kansas to No. 4, pushing FSU down to No. 5. Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State retain the top spots in the coaches' poll.

Next up for FSU is a home game with Virginia Tech, which defeated Pittsburgh on Saturday night. FSU-VT will be played at 3:30 p.m. and has now been designated as an ABC broadcast.

There was also movement among ACC schools in the top 25: North Carolina is up to 13th, Miami moved up to No. 17, Duke slipped to No. 21 after the home loss to Notre Dame and Louisville entered the poll at No. 25 after a 5-0 start and win over NC State on Friday.

FSU retains the No. 5 spot in the AP poll. The top 5 remains the same with Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State and FSU.

FSU also maintained its No. 5 spot in the Football Writers' Association poll.