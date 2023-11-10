Florida State showed impressive athleticism, working in a group of newcomers and dominating Kennesaw State in the season opener.

Darin Green Jr. scored 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including the 300th 3-pointer of his career, while newcomers like Jamir Watkins had seven rebounds and six assists and Josh Nickelberry added nine points and four rebounds as FSU cruised to a 94-67 win on Friday night.

FSU dropped its first four games of the 2022-23 season as injuries mounted and chemistry took time to build. The Seminoles took the court on Friday without forward Jaylan Gainey (knee) and Primo Spears (awaiting waiver) but were efficient from the start — their 94 is more than the season-best 85 points (at Miami) they had last season.

The Seminoles were able to show off their depth, using 11 scholarship players (everyone except true freshman Waka Mbatch got in the game). Eight Seminoles played 14 or more minutes, with FSU's bench producing 46 points.

"The quality of the depth tonight probably was the most deciding factor in the whole game," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We were able to sustain our effort for long periods of time."