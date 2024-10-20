FSU enters Miami week 'evaluating all things' when it comes to QB reps

Florida State begins Miami week with a bit of uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn made his second straight start in Friday night's 23-16 loss at Duke. But when Glenn had a stretch in the first half when he had turnovers on three straight plays (two interceptions with a fumble between them), FSU turned to true freshman Luke Kromenhoek for a stretch of five drives over the second and third quarters.

Now entering a rivalry week, FSU head coach Mike Norvell is not revealing the state of the quarterback room and if Kromenhoek could play or potentially even start Saturday's 7 p.m. rivalry game at No. 6 Miami.

"We'll evaluate all things as we go into this week on that," Norvell said at his press conference Sunday. "I was pleased with Brock and how he was able to respond coming back in the game and obviously for Luke, what he was able to do. So those guys will continue to work. We're going to continue to push forward. And every single one of us, we're going to go be better."

Neither Glenn nor Kromenhoek was able to bring much of a spark to FSU's offense in its first-ever loss to the Blue Devils. However, both were badly hindered by issues all around them ranging from wide receiver drops to underwhelming offensive line pass-blocking, which resulted in six sacks for Duke.

After Glenn completed 3 of 10 passes for 37 yards in the first half with two interceptions, he played much better in the second half, completing 6 of 9 passes for 73 yards over the final 16:22 of game time. His first drive back into the game resulted in a field goal that cut the deficit to four points and he led a promising fourth-quarter drive with FSU trailing by seven that was derailed by a Kam Davis fumble fairly deep into Duke territory.