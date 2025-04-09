FSU family remembers longtime team physician Dr. Doug Henderson

Dr. Doug Henderson, a founding member of the Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic and team physician for Florida State athletics across four decades, died Thursday morning.

He was 85.

Henderson, who along with Dr. Tom Haney had a shared vision to establish a premier sports medicine clinic in his hometown, also battled Parkinson’s disease.

A graduate of Leon High, Henderson was a familiar, trusted face on practice and game fields at FSU, Florida A&M and across Big Bend high schools. He devoted countless hours to helping athletes of all ability levels return to competition.

Henderson and Haney founded TOC in 1974 as the first sports medicine orthopedic practice in North Florida dedicated exclusively to orthopedics. The two native Floridians met during their residency at Emory University Medical School in Atlanta.

The pair was inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

“Doug had grown up in Tallahassee and wanted to come back, and I went to FSU and wanted to come back,” Haney told the Tallahassee Democrat on Thursday.

“We tried to stay on the forefront of sports medicine, that was very important. He (Henderson) was very genuine, a good businessman, a good organizer. He knew and loved the community. It was always important because we wanted FSU to have the best possible care.”