From his opening press conference at Florida State, head football coach Mike Norvell talked about the importance he would place on academics in the lives of his football players in the program.

Just like Norvell has delivered on the promises he made about how the Seminoles would prove on the football field, the promises he made about the Seminoles' academics have been proven true as well.

The NCAA released the updated academic progress rate scores for the 2021-22 academic year Tuesday and the Seminoles continue to rise up from the dire APR situation that Norvell inherited at the start of his tenure.

For the 2021-22 year, the FSU football program posted a 981 APR score (out of 1,000). That's the second-best single-season APR score in program history behind the 987 that FSU put up during the 2020-21 year and well above the national average score of FBS football teams (969).

In the larger scale, FSU's multi-year APR, calculated by averaging the previous four years' scores, is now 972. Behind the best two APR scores in program history, FSU's football multi-year APR score is now the best it has ever been since APR began being used during the 2004-05 academic year.

After the FSU football team posted a 922 APR during the 2017-18 academic year, FSU's multi-year APR fell to 936. That's only seven points away from failing the 930 threshold, which makes a team ineligible for postseason play.

Thanks to a concerted effort on the academics front from both Norvell and Willie Taggart before him, FSU's APR is now in great shape only a matter of years after near-disaster.

Among other FSU sports, the FSU women's golf, women's tennis and indoor volleyball teams stand alone with perfect multi-year APR scores of 1,000. Along with them, the women's cross country, softball, women's soccer, beach volleyball, men's and women's swimming and diving teams and men's and women's basketball teams posted perfect 1,000 APR scores for the 2021-22 year.

Here's a full list of the FSU sports' APR scores for the 2021-22 year:

Baseball: 953 (Multi-year: 964)

Men's Basketball: 1,000 (Multi-year: 989)

Men's Cross Country: 944 (Multi-year: 974)

Football: 981 (Multi-year: 972)

Men's Golf: 960 (Multi-year: 955)

Men's Swimming and Diving: 1,000 (Multi-year: 982)

Men's Track and Field: 969 (Multi-year: 968)

Men's Tennis: 979 (Multi-year: 975)

Women's Cross Country: 1,000 (Multi-year: 990)

Women's Golf: 1,000 (Multi-year: 1,000)

Softball: 1,000 (Multi-year: 995)

Soccer: 1,000 (Multi-year: 997)

Beach Volleyball: 1,000 (Multi-year: 995)

Women's Swimming and Diving: 1,000 (Multi-year: 989)

Women's Tennis: 1,000 (Multi-year: 1,000)

Indoor Volleyball: 1,000 (Multi-year: 1,000)

Women's Track and Field: 969 (Multi-year: 986)

Women's Basketball: 1,000 (Multi-year: 995)

