FSU Football Insider: South Florida Seminoles looking forward to facing UM

It's not the main reason he came to Florida State, but it's certainly an important one now that this week has finally arrived.

Keir Thomas, who spent the first five years of his college career at South Carolina but hails from Miami Central High School, will finally get to play his hometown Hurricanes this weekend.

And he'll do it as a Florida State Seminole.

"This was one of the games I had circled this year," said Thomas, a defensive end who recorded two sacks last week in the Seminoles' 28-14 loss to N.C. State. "Being from down there, and then I got a chance to come to Florida State to play against those guys, this is a game we're going to remember for the rest of our lives. We'll talk about it forever.

"Just me being from down there, it means everything to me."

