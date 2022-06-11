FSU Football lands commitment from junior college pass-rusher

The Florida State football staff picked up its first commitment of the summer on Saturday as junior college defensive end Jaden Jones announced he plans to be a Seminole.

Jones, who is a standout at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas who visited FSU last month, chose the Seminoles over Missouri, Houston and several other schools.

*ALSO SEE: New FSU DE commit Jones breaks down decision

He will be a member of the 2023 recruiting class and announced his commitment on Twitter: