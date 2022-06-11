 Juco DE Jaden Jones commits to FSU Football
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-11 11:09:34 -0500') }} football

FSU Football lands commitment from junior college pass-rusher

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The Florida State football staff picked up its first commitment of the summer on Saturday as junior college defensive end Jaden Jones announced he plans to be a Seminole.

Jones, who is a standout at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas who visited FSU last month, chose the Seminoles over Missouri, Houston and several other schools.

*ALSO SEE: New FSU DE commit Jones breaks down decision

He will be a member of the 2023 recruiting class and announced his commitment on Twitter:

Jones is FSU's seventh commitment of the 2023 class and the first since April.

He visited Florida State a few weeks ago and gave the trip rave reviews. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder, who originally hails from Montgomery, Ala., also had very strong praise for defensive ends coach John Papuchis.

“He was a real genuine coach. He broke down the defense for me, showed me where I would be,” Jones said. “He was just showing me how things would play out on the field if I were to come. He’s a real cool dude. Real genuine, real cool.”

Here is more about Jones about his May visit.

He was a three-star prospect out of high school.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

