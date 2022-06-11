FSU Football lands commitment from junior college pass-rusher
The Florida State football staff picked up its first commitment of the summer on Saturday as junior college defensive end Jaden Jones announced he plans to be a Seminole.
Jones, who is a standout at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas who visited FSU last month, chose the Seminoles over Missouri, Houston and several other schools.
*ALSO SEE: New FSU DE commit Jones breaks down decision
He will be a member of the 2023 recruiting class and announced his commitment on Twitter:
Jones is FSU's seventh commitment of the 2023 class and the first since April.
He visited Florida State a few weeks ago and gave the trip rave reviews. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder, who originally hails from Montgomery, Ala., also had very strong praise for defensive ends coach John Papuchis.
“He was a real genuine coach. He broke down the defense for me, showed me where I would be,” Jones said. “He was just showing me how things would play out on the field if I were to come. He’s a real cool dude. Real genuine, real cool.”
Here is more about Jones about his May visit.
He was a three-star prospect out of high school.
-----------------
-------------------------------------------------------
