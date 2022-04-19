FSU Football Offensive Line Hot Board: Breaking down the top prospects
Now that spring football is in the books and Florida State's assistant coaches are back on the road recruiting, it's a great time to start looking closer at the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.
And we'll continue our Hot Board breakdowns with the offensive line position, where the Seminoles don't yet have any commitments but are looking very strong for several high-quality targets.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's OL board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the defense.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (FSU EXPECTS TO TAKE 4-6)
Warmer
|
Kearney

UF, UM, Ore, Clem, Tenn, Ark
|
Kearney has visited FSU three times this spring and sitting in a good spot here.
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on FSU & Kearney
The four-star offensive tackle has visited FSU three times this spring and plans to return yet again in June. He hasn't set a timeline on a decision, but everything points to FSU sitting in a strong spot with him. The bond with Atkins clearly has been a big difference in this recruitment, but also the connection with Norvell and the team.
Kearney does want to take a few visits and see a game or two with the Seminoles. However, even with visits to other schools, the feeling about FSU standing out the most has gotten stronger and stronger.
Warmer
|
Clem, SC, NC
|
FSU moved inside the top two after spring visit. Will now get an official visit.
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on FSU & Owens
What a difference a visit can make in a recruitment. Before Owens' visit in March, FSU was barely in the picture. But the 'Noles were relentless in how they pursued Owens, and it's paying off. Director of high school relations Ryan Bartow did a great job of building the relationship, and Alex Atkins did the same. Then Owens made his way over to FSU finally this spring, and it was clear the 'Noles made a big move.
FSU went from being outside the top six to moving inside the top two on just one visit. The 'Noles have also already secured an official visit, and Owens plans on returning in the summer and for a game in the fall. So it's clear the momentum is there. They are still chasing Clemson, the top school in this race, but that gap is getting smaller.
