FSU Football Offensive Line Hot Board: Breaking down the top prospects

Now that spring football is in the books and Florida State's assistant coaches are back on the road recruiting, it's a great time to start looking closer at the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.

And we'll continue our Hot Board breakdowns with the offensive line position, where the Seminoles don't yet have any commitments but are looking very strong for several high-quality targets.

Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's OL board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the defense.

Earlier Hot Boards: QB and RB | WR | TE |

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***