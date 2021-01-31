FSU Football Recruiting: Early 2022 Hot Board for OL/TE
With Florida State's 2021 signing class almost complete, we're looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the class of 2022. And today we focus on the offensive line and tight ends.
In this early 2022 Hot Board, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.
Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver |
Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
TIGHT ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
OSU, Mia, UF
|
Livingston visited FSU last year and plans to visit again in spring.
|
Chris Thomsen
The Skinny on FSU & TE Tony Livingston
FSU got off to a great start with Tony Livingston, getting one of his first visits and making a very strong impression. Since then, however, the Seminoles have continued to struggle on the field, and it seems as if Florida and Miami have pulled ahead. The communication is still there with the Seminoles, and he likes what Mike Norvell is doing with the program, so it's not as if it's a lost cause. He also likes the way the Seminoles will be using their tight ends in this offense. If FSU takes a big step this fall, there's a feeling that the 'Noles could get right back in this one.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news