FSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Defensive Tackle (6/11)
After FSU's recent impressive run of commitments and transfers, it's time to break out a new Hot Board to see where things stand for the Seminoles' Class of 2021.
With this position-by-position breakdown, we'll look at the top prospects at each position and where the Seminoles stand with each of them.
Up next is the defensive tackle position.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-5)
FSU Trending
Schools
Commentary
Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
OSU, A&M, Ole Miss, Rutgers
|
Malone is one of the top targets for FSU, & we hear 'Noles are a major factor.
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on DT Tywone Malone & FSU
It's still quite early in the recruitment for Malone, who has told Warchant that FSU is a school he's very high on. I get the impression that Ohio State and Rutgers are also high on that list. The big thing here is the bond Malone has developed quickly with FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins. It's a lot more than just football, and that connection is considered strong per a source close to his recruitment. It's very much expected that the 'Noles are going to get an official visit, and it's also likely Malone takes in an FSU game this fall. He was actually planning on being at the spring game, so this isn't something where the interest just started.
The 'Noles can offer early playing time with their top two tackles, Marvin Wilson and Cory Durden, both likely gone after this season. Malone is likely the top DT on the board for FSU and talks with the coaches and staff on a daily basis.
FSU Trending
Schools
Commentary
Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Ala, Aub
|
Hunter made a surprise visit to FSU in the spring & has a great bond with Haggins. 'Noles have made a nice surge here.
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on DT Lee Hunter & FSU
Hunter is committed to Auburn, but this recruitment might last quite awhile with several schools trying to enter the picture. The two we know for sure besides Auburn are FSU and Alabama, but it was FSU that he visited most recently -- and that was his second visit of the spring to Tallahassee. I continue to hear he's very high on what he's seeing with FSU and the teaching skills of Odell Haggins. Georgia and LSU are also trying to get into the picture with Hunter.
Now, it's not going to be an easy pull with Hunter committed to Auburn, a team he liked growing up. But FSU is pushing all the right buttons so far, and he is expected to take his official visits. While Hunter is comfortable with Auburn, a great visit to another school could make things interesting, and FSU is seen as the top threat so far.
