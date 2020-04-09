FSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top cornerback targets (4/9)
While face-to-face recruiting has been prohibited by the NCAA during the current coronavirus health crisis, that doesn't mean the recruiting process has come to a halt.
Football coaches at Florida State and other programs are still recruiting via phone calls and text messages, and there is still plenty of ground to cover as the Seminoles begin putting together their 2021 class. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.
These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of late-March and early April 2020.
We continue today with the cornerback position. Previous installments: Offensive line | QBs and RBs | WRs and TEs | Defensive tackles | Defensive ends | Linebacker |
CORNERBACKS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Ala, UF, UGA, LSU, Clem
|
Arnold made a few visits to FSU this spring, but this one is tough to read early.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on Arnold & FSU
Arnold is not in a major hurry to make a college decision and that has shown throughout his recruitment. He has taken visits to FSU, UF and Alabama and likely would have made more trips this spring if not for the recruiting shutdown due to the coronavirus. LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and others have grabbed his interest. The good news for the hometown Seminoles is that he really seems to connect well with the new staff. The not-so-good news is he likely won't go to a program that is struggling, so FSU will need to show a lot of improvement this fall. Having spoken to people close to Arnold, I believe FSU is a legitimate factor in this one, but Alabama appears to be the favorite right now. Since Arnold doesn't plan to make a decision until after his official visits, there is plenty of time for Mike Norvell and his staff to make a serious run. But the product on the field will have to be better.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
NC, S. Car, Tex, Tenn.
|
After FSU's Junior Day, Cooper said the 'Noles were the team standing out.
|
Marcus Woodson
