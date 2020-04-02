FSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top DE targets (4/2)
While face-to-face recruiting has been prohibited by the NCAA during the current coronavirus health crisis, that doesn't mean the recruiting process has come to a halt.
Football coaches at Florida State and other programs are still recruiting via phone calls and text messages, and there is still plenty of ground to cover as the Seminoles begin putting together their 2021 class. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.
These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of late-March and early April 2020.
We continue today with the defensive end position. Previous installments: Offensive line | QBs and RBs | WRs and TEs | Defensive tackles |
DEFENSIVE ENDS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UGA, Mich, Wash
|
Somerville is close with O.C. Kenny Dillingham through those Arizona ties.
|
Kenny Dillingham,
John Papuchis
The Skinny on Somerville & FSU
Relationships are always essential in recruiting, but especially when trying to attract a player across country. FSU's new coaching staff has strong ties to the state of Arizona, and that is why the Seminoles are a real factor with one of the top defensive players in that part of the country. If FSU had played a spring game, Somerville was planning to be there. He also told me he would make it down the first chance he got. FSU, Georgia and Michigan are expected to get official visits, and we expect Somerville's family to come with him to Tallahassee. Somerville has a close bond with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who is from Arizona, and says the 'Noles are the team he hears from the most.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Aub, Fla, Mia, USC
|
Jackson grew up a fan of the 'Noles. Has raved about the FSU staff and plans to return when everything is cleared.
|
John Papuchis
Adam Fuller
