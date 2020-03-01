North Gwinnett (Ga.) cornerback Jordan Hancock had already developed a nice bond with the new Florida State coaching staff over the last few months. But the real test was how the Rivals250 prospect would feel about the Seminoles when he actually came to Tallahassee for an unofficial visit.

That visit happened on Sunday, and from the sounds of it, things couldn't have gone much better.

"It was really good. I mean, I want to come back up here again," Hancock said. "I had a great feeling here. What made it feel really good was they made me feel like a top priority, and that's what separated this visit from any other visit I've been on. ...

"Looking at their board, I'm the first dude up there, and that makes me feel special. But also how they made my family feel special on the visit."



The four-star defensive back spent a majority of his time on the visit with FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

"Coach Fuller is an upbeat person," Hancock said. "He's really cool. He's genuine, he won't tell you any lies, and he keeps it straight up. Then Coach Woodson, he's a very good man overall. He doesn't just want to talk about football, but also life and how he can develop me as a better person. I was very surprised how much I loved it here today."

Hancock said the visit featured a good mixture of football and non-football topics.

"Just everything. Talked about academics, watching football and breaking down my film with Coach Woodson," he said. "They brought a whole different perspective on FSU, and in a good way."

Woodson's relationship with Hancock goes back to when he was on the Auburn staff, and that is another positive on the Seminoles' side.

"Yes sir, he recruited me at Auburn and we have always had a great relationship," Hancock said. "It's a huge spark because I was really close with him at Auburn."

Florida State's coaches didn't just tell Hancock what he wanted to hear. Woodson talked to him about his game and explained some things that the defensive back needs to work on. And Hancock was clearly impressed with that approach.

"They are definitely one of my top schools," Hancock said, adding that Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson are some of the other teams on that short list.

On his next visit to Florida State, Hancock said he wants to spend more time around the players. He added that he could take that visit this spring.