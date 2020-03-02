FSU Football Signee Spotlight: 'Noles have elusive playmaker in Williamson
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is wide receiver Darion Williamson, a former Tennessee commit who switched to the Seminoles shortly after visiting FSU in late January. Williamson is exceptionally athletic and has great ball skills, but he flew under the radar in recruiting circles until just before his senior year in high school. Then his senior season was cut short by a serious knee injury.
Williamson played on both sides of the ball in high school and was listed as a three-star "athlete" by Rivals, but he is expected to line up at receiver for the Seminoles.
The Skinny on Williamson
FSU was able to make a late surge with Williamson and his high school teammate, tight end Markeston Douglas, thanks largely to the hiring of assistant coach David Johnson from Tennessee. Johnson will coach running backs for the Seminoles, but he was the lead recruiter for both of those players, going back to his time with the Volunteers.
Williamson sustained a serious knee injury during his senior season, and it's not yet known when he will be back to full speed. But since he was viewed as a fairly raw prospect with a great deal of upside, a redshirt season might not be a bad idea.
He chose FSU over Tennessee, Arkansas and others.
