Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is wide receiver Darion Williamson, a former Tennessee commit who switched to the Seminoles shortly after visiting FSU in late January. Williamson is exceptionally athletic and has great ball skills, but he flew under the radar in recruiting circles until just before his senior year in high school. Then his senior season was cut short by a serious knee injury.

Williamson played on both sides of the ball in high school and was listed as a three-star "athlete" by Rivals, but he is expected to line up at receiver for the Seminoles.

Previous Signee Spotlights: OT Robert Scott | RB Corey Wren | QB Chubba Purdy | LB DJ Lundy | DB Sidney Williams | QB Tate Rodemaker |

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial