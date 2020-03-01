Next up is quarterback Tade Rodemaker, a Valdosta, Ga., product who flipped from USF to Florida State shortly after Mike Norvell was hired as head coach. Rodemaker, a three-star prospect, enjoyed a very prolific final two seasons of high school, passing for over 3,000 yards each year. He threw for 42 touchdowns as a senior and 31 as a junior.

After backing out of his previous USF commitment, Rodemaker chose FSU over Virginia Tech, Pitt and Baylor.

Despite living less than two hours away in south Georgia, Rodemaker wasn't really on Florida State's radar until Norvell was hired in early December. Norvell had previously recruited the signal-caller at Memphis, and he was the first quarterback Norvell offered when he was hired to lead the Seminoles.

Rodemaker visited FSU right after receiving that offer and committed to FSU when he arrived for that trip. He was the first commitment Norvell landed as the Seminoles' head coach and was one of two QBs in the class of 2020; the other was Arizona product Chubba Purdy.

With FSU expected to have a wide-open quarterback competition, Rodemaker will have every opportunity to compete for the starting job.



