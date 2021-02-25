Since Jameis Winston left after the 2014 season, the quarterback play for Florida State has been average at best. And that's probably being too kind.

Well, that position figures to take a leap forward this season. Not only do the Seminoles return three players who have started a game at the collegiate level, but they also bring in one of the winningest quarterbacks in recent college football history.

UCF grad transfer McKenzie Milton has won 23 straight games as a starting quarterback. He's amassed almost 10,000 yards of total offense and accounted for more than 90 touchdowns. That's the good news for the Seminoles as they head into spring practice.

The questionable news is just how effective the redshirt senior will be after missing two full years of football following a devastating leg injury in November 2018. If he's back to himself, or at least mostly back, it seems almost certain he'll be taking the snaps come September.

If he can't regain that magical form he had for Central Florida, and doesn't win the job, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his staff still have some interesting options to choose from.

Returning players

Jordan Travis proved to be one of the best running quarterbacks in the United States a season ago. The redshirt sophomore rushed for a team-leading 559 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry, and if you take away his sack yardage, Travis averaged over 7 yards every time he ran the ball.