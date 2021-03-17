When Tre' McKitty transferred a little more than a year ago, the Florida State tight end room was left with Camren McDonald, true freshman Carter Boatwright and some unproven walk-ons to start spring practice. It's remarkable how much has changed in a year. McDonald is still around, of course, but so are five other scholarship tight ends. ***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***

Wyatt Rector made the switch from quarterback and is now on scholarship. Preston Daniel is still a walk-on but saw the field plenty as a freshman in 2020. Jordan Wilson, who transferred from UCLA, still isn't officially cleared from a knee injury last summer but should be ready to contribute by the fall. Boatwright and fellow 2020 signee Markeston Douglas are still on the roster trying to earn playing time. As is early enrollee Jackson West, who has been one of the early stars of spring drills. "They've all positioned themselves to compete and be in a position to play," FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen said after Tuesday's practice. "Their change in their bodies from the end of the regular season to the start of spring ball has been remarkable. ... "And competition is the key word. We don't want guys getting complacent." *ALSO SEE: Now healthy, FSU safeties making big strides this spring McDonald is the returning starter of the group, and both Thomsen and head coach Mike Norvell have been very complimentary of the redshirt junior. He's gone from the low 230s to the low 240s in weight, and has still been able to maintain his speed and athleticism. "I saw a lot of growth in him, as a route-runner, as a blocker, all the things you look for," Thomsen said. "He's a matchup problem. He's put on so much mass ... I think the sky is the limit for him." "I feel a lot stronger at the point of attack," McDonald said. "And I'm in love with the (physical) development I've seen from myself so far."