Advertisement
Published Feb 28, 2025
Osceola Video: Link Jarrett, Maison Martinez on FSU's win over Georgetown
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

FSU coach Link Jarrett and right-hander Maison Martinez discuss the 7-2 win over Georgetown on Friday night.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement