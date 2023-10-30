Florida State's road schedule will be a busy one in 2024 with plenty of frequent-flyer miles if fans want to follow the Seminoles.

The ACC announced its scheduling model for 17 football members from 2024-2030 as the league expands to include Cal, Stanford and SMU. Each team will continue to play eight league games a year, and FSU’s two permanent opponents will be Clemson and Miami.

FSU will play at SMU in 2024 and 2028, with the Mustangs returning to Tallahassee in 2026. Cal will visit Tallahassee in 2024 and in 2028, while FSU will visit Berkeley in 2027.

FSU and Stanford will play in Palo Alto in 2025 and 2030, and FSU will host Stanford in 2029.