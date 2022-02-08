FSU freshman OL Daughtry Richardson: 'I dreamed of being a 'Nole'

“Tallahassee is home to me. That’s where I was born and raised at," Richardson said. "It’s good being back up here. Be a ’Nole and play for Florida State. It's definitely good to be up here.”

The offensive tackle spoke with the media Tuesday for the first time since enrolling in January, and he discussed his relationship with the Seminoles' coaching staff, his development as a player, and why he picked FSU over many other colleges.

The Florida State football team landed a local product and a South Florida standout all wrapped up into one with 2022 offensive line signee Daughtry Richardson.

Richardson checks in at 6-foot-5, but he has a desire to add some significant weight to his 285-pound frame. So he is getting very familiar with FSU strength coach Josh Storms, his staff as well as the nutritionists.

“I believe in Coach Storms and the nutritionist staff. I believe Coach Storms, what he is doing to my body is great. I am gaining weight like crazy,” Richardson said. “I am able to move with my weight, I feel comfortable with my weight, and I feel good with my weight. It’s still lean weight. He’s going to get me where I need to be for spring.”

Richardson's main recruiter and position coach, Alex Atkins, was promoted to offensive coordinator just as the freshmen arrived on campus. And the former Miami Central star said that was great news.

“Coach Atkins is one of the realest offensive line coaches I ever spoke to," Richardson said. "One of the realest coaches that I ever spoke facts to when it came to the recruitment process. Coach Atkins has always been real throughout the recruiting. Always truthful. Now that he’s my coach, he’s pushing me to be better every single day.”

Richardson, who was one of a dozen freshmen to enroll early, said he is focused on learning the playbook as well as beginning the “process” of becoming a college football player.

“Getting a head start on everything. It is helpful that we can learn from the older guys,” Richardson explained. “When it’s time for us to get into the fire, we’re good. We learned from the older guys, so we know what to do and not to do.”

Still only 17 years of age, Richardson spoke about the balance between focusing on his development but also staying hungry to see the field.

“There’s no pressure at all, I am a young offensive tackle. I am still learning,” Richardson said. “I am not going to jump in the fire with grown men that fast. I gotta say, be able to learn, learn the playbook early. Getting stronger, faster, quicker. There’s no pressure at all, but I am definitely learning and I am definitely going to be up there.”

When it came to his recruitment, Richardson said FSU stood out over Miami because of his, “relationship with the coaches.”

“I had a strong relationship with the FSU staff for a long time because they were recruiting me. I had a good relationship with Miami’s staff, but I felt like Florida State was home. It is home,” Richardson said. “I dreamed of being a ’Nole.”

As a college football fan, Richardson stuck with FSU growing up, too.

“I used to always watch them play. Even when they play Miami, I used to always watch them,” Richardson said. “It’s been great, just watching them, knowing that I am going to be a ’Nole. Blocking for the next big-time quarterback that might go to the league just like that.”

Richardson named FSU returning starting tackles Robert Scott and Darius Washington, plus Miami natives Maurice Smith and Lloyd Willis, as player’s he’s been receiving guidance from. He said he’s going to, “keep following them.”

“I definitely lean on them, link with them. Maurice is from down south, he played at the same high school I played at. Lloyd is from down south, too,” Richardson said. “Learning from those older guys, they are teaching me the right thing. The playbook, making sure I am not struggling. They are pushing me every day in practice. Making sure I can be the best I can be.”

