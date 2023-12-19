Florida State had suffered losses where the Seminoles started slow. And when they finished poorly.

But the Seminoles instead were very impressive from start to finish from the floor on the offensive end as Darin Green Jr. scored 24 points in FSU's 91-75 win over North Florida on Tuesday night.

Green Jr. shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range, surpassing 1,500 points for his career (combined between UCF and FSU). The senior guard also was 9 of 12 from the floor.

Primo Spears and Jalen Warley each scored 12 points as FSU shot 34 of 67 (50.7 percent) from the floor. Spears was just 3 for 8 from the floor, 5 for 5 from the free-throw line but also had five rebounds and three assists. Warley shot 3 of 5 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Seminoles also shot 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Chaz Lanier had 22 points for UNF (7-6), drilling 5 of 15 3-point attempts. The Ospreys live and die by the 3-pointer, making 18 of 46 (39.1 percent) of their shots from long range on a night when they took 60 shots.

Jamir Watkins led FSU (5-5) with eight rebounds. FSU had 15 offensive rebounds, resulting in 23 second-chance points.

The Seminoles also had 17 assists, far more than the four assists in Saturday's loss to SMU.