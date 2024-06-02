For the last five innings on Saturday, Florida State was held without a run. It didn’t hurt the Seminoles then.

For the first four innings on Sunday, FSU was again held without a run and to just a single. This time, the Seminoles put together a massive inning. And it hurt UCF.

Cam Smith smacked a two-run homer to right-center field to charge up a nine-run fifth inning as the Seminoles routed the Knights 12-4 to claim the Tallahassee Regional title.

Smith’s home run was his second in as many nights and the 111th for FSU in 2024, moving the team into fifth on the single-season home run list. Jaime Ferrer added a two-run double and Jackson West a two-run single, setting up the biggest shot: Max Williams’ three-run shot to center field as the Seminoles put up more runs than in any single inning this season.

"What we do best as a team is respond," West said of the remarkable fifth inning. "Coach (Link Jarrett) has said that time and time again to the media. I don't think we really flinch. It was tough because they did such a good job executing on the mound but that's what we do is we respond. That's our identity."

FSU (45-15) will play host to the Connecticut-Oklahoma winner in a best-of-three Super Regional that will begin on Friday or Saturday. Exact dates, times and TV information is to be determined.

Regardless of who makes the trip to Tallahassee, FSU is hosting a Super Regional for the first time since 2017. The Seminoles are seeking their first trip to Omaha since 2019, during Mike Martin Sr.’s “One Last Run.”