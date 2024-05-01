Florida State has added a pair of transfers in Justin Thomas (UTSA) and Bostyn Holt (South Dakota), according to a report by CBSSports.com.

Thomas (6-7, 180) averaged 7.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in 2022-23 at the University of Milwaukee. A native of Baton Rouge, La., Thomas spent last season at UTSA.

Holt (6-7, 193) averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 2023-24 for South Dakota, starting all 32 games. He had a season-high 30 points and scored 10 or more points in his final eight games of the season. Holt spent two seasons at Utah.

FSU's roster for 2024-25 remains in flux. But the coaching staff has added junior-college forward Malique Ewin (April 24) and forward Jerry Deng (April 25).

Jamir Watkins has declared for the NBA draft and is testing the waters, retaining an option to return to FSU.

The transfer portal has forced FSU to reshape the roster. Cam Corhen (Pittsburgh) and De'Ante Green (USF) have picked their schools. Primo Spears, Baba Miller, Cam'Ron Fletcher, Waka Mbatch and Tom House have entered the transfer portal but have not picked their next schools.