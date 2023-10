Florida State retains its No. 4 spot in the coaches' poll following a 38-20 win over Duke.

The top 5 remain the same: No. 1 Georgia, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, FSU and Washington. No. 6 Oklahoma is the only other Power 5 unbeaten team. (Air Force is 19th and James Madison is 25th.)

Duke dropped four spots to No. 21. Of note: Florida and Miami are the top two schools receiving votes.

The AP poll will be released at 2 p.m.

FSU moved down one spot to No. 4 in the Football Writers' Association Super 16 poll.

The first College Football playoff standings will be released on Oct. 31.