FSU junior guard Chandler Jackson to enter transfer portal

Chandler Jackson, the 2024-25 player who had been with Florida State's program for the longest amount of time, intends to enter the transfer portal.

The junior guard averaged 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds last season, grabbing many of his points on one-handed floaters and shots in and around the lane. Jackson had modest improvements as he set career-highs in points, rebounds, assists (2.0) and steals (1.3).

He scored a season-high 14 points against Winthrop, adding 13 points in a victory at home over Pittsburgh. But Jackson scored in double figures in just five games in 2024-25.

Jackson will join Taylor Bol Bowen as Seminoles in the transfer portal when it opens on Monday.

FSU coach Luke Loucks said the roster would see significant turnover this offseason.

"There will be a lot of guys that hit the portal and that shouldn't scare anyone. That's by design, both for these players and for myself..." Loucks said on Thursday. "They continue to be tough conversations with the players. I had to do with a couple today of just like, 'Hey, the more film I watch and the more I study you, you probably aren't going to fit with me. And it doesn't mean that you're a bad player. It just means that for your best interest, you should probably play somewhere else and look somewhere else.' "

